Culture Gabfest

“New Weird America” Edition

Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Borat 2, “The Harry Smith B-Sides, and Zoom.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

Episode Notes

This week on the Culture Gabfest, Stephen Metcalf and Dana Stevens are joined by guest host Jody Rosen, a contributing writer for the New York Times Magazine. First, they discuss Borat 2 (officially, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm). Next, they dive into music with “The Harry Smith B-Sides.” Finally, they discuss Zoom’s newfound, and sometimes dangerous, place in our culture.

On this week’s Slate Plus segment the hosts extend their analysis of Borat 2, including a discussion of Rudy Giuliani’s now infamous cameo.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.

Outro music: “Next Stop the Big Onion” by Chester Malone

Endorsements

Jody: “The butcher’s shop that lasted 300 years (give or take)” by Tom Lamont in the Guardian

Top Boy: Summerhouse and Top Boy

Dana: The music streaming station “Ocora” from Radio France and its accompanying podcast

Steve: The Beatles’ rehearsals on YouTube, particularly the “Think For Yourself Vocal Overdub Session 1965” video

About the Show

New York Times critic Dwight Garner says, “The Slate Culture Gabfest is one of the highlights of my week.” The award-winning Culturefest features Slate culture critics Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner debating the week in culture, from highbrow to pop.

All episodes

Hosts

  • Jody Rosen is critic at large for T: The New York Times Style Magazine.

Follow