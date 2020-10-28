“New Weird America” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Borat 2, “The Harry Smith B-Sides,” and Zoom.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
This week on the Culture Gabfest, Stephen Metcalf and Dana Stevens are joined by guest host Jody Rosen, a contributing writer for the New York Times Magazine. First, they discuss Borat 2 (officially, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm). Next, they dive into music with “The Harry Smith B-Sides.” Finally, they discuss Zoom’s newfound, and sometimes dangerous, place in our culture.
On this week’s Slate Plus segment the hosts extend their analysis of Borat 2, including a discussion of Rudy Giuliani’s now infamous cameo.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.
Outro music: “Next Stop the Big Onion” by Chester Malone
Endorsements
Jody: “The butcher’s shop that lasted 300 years (give or take)” by Tom Lamont in the Guardian
Top Boy: Summerhouse and Top Boy
Dana: The music streaming station “Ocora” from Radio France and its accompanying podcast
Steve: The Beatles’ rehearsals on YouTube, particularly the “Think For Yourself Vocal Overdub Session 1965” video