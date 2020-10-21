This week on the Culture Gabfest, Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner discuss The Trial of the Chicago 7. Then, the panel is joined by Willa Paskin, Slate’s TV critic, to discuss Ted Lasso. Finally, they discuss “Cereal Eats” with New York Times opinion columnist Jamelle Bouie.

The Slate Plus segment this week features producer Jessamine Molli, as the panel talks about knowing about things before they become popular.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli. Production assistance by Whitney Tesi.

Outro music: Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007 (Arr. E. Bindman for Piano): I. Prélude

Endorsements:

Dana: J.S. Bach Cello Suites for Solo Piano transcribed and performed by Eleanor Bideman

Julia: Cinnamon Buns

Steve: Miami and the Siege of Chicago, by Norman Mailer; Return of the Secaucus 7