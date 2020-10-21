“Ensorcelled by Sorkin” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on The Trial of the Chicago 7, Ted Lasso, and “Cereal Eats” with Jamelle Bouie.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
This week on the Culture Gabfest, Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner discuss The Trial of the Chicago 7. Then, the panel is joined by Willa Paskin, Slate’s TV critic, to discuss Ted Lasso. Finally, they discuss “Cereal Eats” with New York Times opinion columnist Jamelle Bouie.
The Slate Plus segment this week features producer Jessamine Molli, as the panel talks about knowing about things before they become popular.
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli. Production assistance by Whitney Tesi.
Outro music: Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007 (Arr. E. Bindman for Piano): I. Prélude
Endorsements:
Dana: J.S. Bach Cello Suites for Solo Piano transcribed and performed by Eleanor Bideman
Julia: Cinnamon Buns
Steve: Miami and the Siege of Chicago, by Norman Mailer; Return of the Secaucus 7