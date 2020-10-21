Culture Gabfest

“Ensorcelled by Sorkin” Edition

Slate’s Culture Gabfest on The Trial of the Chicago 7, Ted Lasso, and “Cereal Eats” with Jamelle Bouie.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

Episode Notes

This week on the Culture Gabfest, Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner discuss The Trial of the Chicago 7. Then, the panel is joined by Willa Paskin, Slate’s TV critic, to discuss Ted Lasso. Finally, they discuss “Cereal Eats” with New York Times opinion columnist Jamelle Bouie.

The Slate Plus segment this week features producer Jessamine Molli, as the panel talks about knowing about things before they become popular.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli. Production assistance by Whitney Tesi.

Outro music: Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007 (Arr. E. Bindman for Piano): I. Prélude

Endorsements:

Dana: J.S. Bach Cello Suites for Solo Piano transcribed and performed by Eleanor Bideman

Julia: Cinnamon Buns

Steve: Miami and the Siege of Chicago, by Norman Mailer; Return of the Secaucus 7

About the Show

New York Times critic Dwight Garner says, “The Slate Culture Gabfest is one of the highlights of my week.” The award-winning Culturefest features Slate culture critics Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner debating the week in culture, from highbrow to pop.

All episodes

Hosts