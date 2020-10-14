Culture Gabfest

“Might As Well Jump” Edition

Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Dick Johnson Is Dead, We Are Who We Are, and Eddie Van Halen.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

Episode Notes

This week on the Culture Gabfest, Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner discuss Dick Johnson Is Dead. Then, the panel are joined by Matt Brennan, television editor for the LA Times, to discuss We Are Who We Are. Finally, they discuss Eddie Van Halen with Slate’s Jack Hamilton.

The Slate Plus segment this week features Dana’s experience behind-the-scenes at a television show filming.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.

Outro music “Jump” by Aztec Camera

Endorsements

Dana: “Jump (For My Love)” by the Pointer Sisters

Julia: Bookshop.org

Steve: “Jump” by Aztec Camera

How Caravaggio Destroyed (And Saved) Painting” by Jerry Saltz in Vulture

About the Show

New York Times critic Dwight Garner says, “The Slate Culture Gabfest is one of the highlights of my week.” The award-winning Culturefest features Slate culture critics Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner debating the week in culture, from highbrow to pop.

All episodes

Hosts