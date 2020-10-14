This week on the Culture Gabfest, Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner discuss Dick Johnson Is Dead. Then, the panel are joined by Matt Brennan, television editor for the LA Times, to discuss We Are Who We Are. Finally, they discuss Eddie Van Halen with Slate’s Jack Hamilton.

The Slate Plus segment this week features Dana’s experience behind-the-scenes at a television show filming.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.

Outro music “Jump” by Aztec Camera

Endorsements

Dana: “Jump (For My Love)” by the Pointer Sisters

Julia: Bookshop.org

Steve: “Jump” by Aztec Camera

“How Caravaggio Destroyed (And Saved) Painting” by Jerry Saltz in Vulture