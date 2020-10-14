“Might As Well Jump” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Dick Johnson Is Dead, We Are Who We Are, and Eddie Van Halen.
Episode Notes
This week on the Culture Gabfest, Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner discuss Dick Johnson Is Dead. Then, the panel are joined by Matt Brennan, television editor for the LA Times, to discuss We Are Who We Are. Finally, they discuss Eddie Van Halen with Slate’s Jack Hamilton.
The Slate Plus segment this week features Dana’s experience behind-the-scenes at a television show filming.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.
Outro music “Jump” by Aztec Camera
Endorsements
Dana: “Jump (For My Love)” by the Pointer Sisters
Julia: Bookshop.org
Steve: “Jump” by Aztec Camera
“How Caravaggio Destroyed (And Saved) Painting” by Jerry Saltz in Vulture