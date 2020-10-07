Culture Gabfest

“Lost Me at Bonjour” Edition

Slate's Culture Gabfest on The Glorias, Emily in Paris, and Trump with COVID-19.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Episode Notes

This week on the Culture Gabfest, Stephen Metcalf and Julia Turner are joined by Slate book critic Laura Miller for the full episode. First, the panel takes on The Glorias, the new film based on Gloria Steinem’s life. Next, they are joined by New Yorker staff writer Lauren Collins to talk about the Netflix comedy-drama Emily in Paris. Finally, the panel discusses the narrative drama of Donald Trump’s having COVID-19.

The Slate Plus segment this week features Laura’s book recommendations for fall.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.

Outro music: “Pike Place Market” by Rockin’ For Decades

