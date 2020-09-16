On this week’s episode, Steve, Dana, and Julia are joined by Slate’s Aymann Ismail to discuss the Emmy-nominated series Ramy (check out Aymann’s story for Slate on Ramy Youssef here). Next, the panel talks with Glenn Whipp, an entertainment columnist for the LA Times, about the new inclusion requirements the Oscars recently announced. Finally, the panel dives in HBO Max’s movie Unpregnant.

In Slate Plus, the hosts open up about the first thing they’ll want to do in a post-pandemic world and what things, to their surprise, they will not want to return to doing.

Endorsements:

Dana: “Aquarium” from “Carnival of the Animals” by Camille Saint-Saëns (as heard in Days of Heaven)

Steve: Hilltown Hot Pies (“Feast your eyes!”)

Phoebe Bridgers’ cover of “Teenage Dirtbag” by Wheatus

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.

Outro Music: “Last Sunday” by OTE