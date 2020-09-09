The “Horrors Real and Imagined” Edition
Slate Culture Gabfest on Lovecraft Country, I’m Thinking of Ending Things, and is NYC over?
Episode Notes
On this week’s episode, Steve is joined by guest hosts Laura Miller, a books and culture columnist for Slate, and Jamelle Bouie, a columnist for the New York Times and Slate’s former chief political correspondent. The panel takes on Lovecraft Country, HBO’s new horror series. Next, they talk about Charlie Kaufman’s enigmatic I’m Thinking of Ending Things. And finally, the panel dives into the “is NYC over?” debate.
In Slate Plus, the hosts talk about a George Washington University professor’s recent confession that she falsely claimed a Black identity.
Endorsements:
Laura: The Silver Arrow by Lev Grossman
Jamelle: The Way Back, a sports film starring Ben Affleck
Steve: “What Ails America” by Timothy Snyder in the New York Review of Books, adapted from his new book, Our Malady: Lessons in Liberty from a Hospital Diary
And finally, please check out Jamelle’s cereal reviews for Serious Eats.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.
Outro Music: “Bloody Hunter” by Paisley Pink