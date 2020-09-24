On this week’s episode, Steve, Dana, and Julia are live from … Zoom! First, the panel talks about Cuties, the Netflix film that has stirred up controversey. Next, the panel discusses the Emmys—how successful (and necessary) was the virtual awards show? Finally, the panel takes on the future of fashion. Get your closets ready: Sweatpants will not be around forever.

In Slate Plus, the hosts answer listeners’ questions about philosophy, comfort watches, and so much more. (Per a listener’s question, here is our previous episode on pumpkin spice.)

Endorsements:

Dana: The McMansion Hell blog

Julia: Con Todo El Mundo by Khruangbin

Steve: The television show Reno 911!

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Rachael Allen. Special thanks to Faith Smith and Britt Pullie for organizing the live show.

Outro Music: “Self Made Woman” by Katharine Appleton