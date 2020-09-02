On this week’s episode, Steve, Dana, and Julia discuss Bill & Ted Face the Music, the decades-later sequel to the 1989 and 1991 originals. (This was also Dana’s first movie review for Slate after the pandemic’s monthslong disruption! Check it out here.) Next, the panel talks about Chadwick Boseman’s legacy with Wesley Morris, a New York Times critic-at-large who wrote about the late actor’s powerful approach to biographical moviemaking. Finally, they dive into Dana’s comfort pick—Days of Heaven.

In Slate Plus, the hosts talk about moviegoing with Sam Adams, Slate’s very own writer who ventured into a newly opened theater to review Tenet.

Endorsements:

Dana: Alex Winter’s Showbiz Kids, an HBO documentary about child stars.

Julia: Plus One, starring Maya Erskine and Jack Quaid.

Steve: “American Fascism: It Has Happened Here,” by Sarah Churchwell in the New York Review of Books.

“Ur-Fascism,” by Umberto Eco in the New York Review of Books in 1995.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.

Outro Music: “Spinning the Wheels” by Dusty Deck