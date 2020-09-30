Culture Gabfest

“The Kardashians and Other Liquid Creatures” Edition

Slate’s Culture Gabfest on My Octopus Teacher, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and QAnon.

Episode Notes

This week on the Culture Gabfest, Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner discuss the Netflix film My Octopus Teacher. Next, they chat about the legacy and ending of Keeping Up With the Kardashians (check out the Gabfest’s 2011 conversation about the Kardashians here). Finally, the panel is joined by Slate staff writer Aaron Mak to analyze the latest episode of Reply All on QAnon.

On Slate Plus, the hosts discuss how they try to balance work and family.

Outro Music: “The Red Light Special” by Matt Large

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.

