Culture Gabfest

The “Toppling Teddy Roosevelt” Edition

Slate Culture Gabfest on the toppling of statues, Da 5 Bloods, and Center Stage.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

Episode Notes

On this week’s episode, Steve, Dana, and Julia are joined by Jamelle Bouie to talk about the toppling of statues across the country. Then, the panel talks about Spike Lee’s latest film Da 5 Bloods. Finally, they discuss Julia’s comfort-watch pick: Center Stage.

In Slate Plus, the hosts discuss the postponement of the Oscars to 2021.

Other items discussed in the show

The Slate podcast series Reconstruction, hosted by Jamelle Bouie and Rebecca Onion

This Twitter thread on the history of Mount Rushmore

‘First Cow’ for best picture? A critic’s guide to the Oscars if movie theaters don’t reopen in 2020,” by Justin Chang in the Los Angeles Times

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.

Outro Music: “Self Made Woman” by Katharine Appleton

Endorsements

Dana: Jamelle Bouie’s newsletter.

Julia: Waterproof UNO, the card game.

Steve: Hilary Mantel’s Wolf Hall.

The French spy thriller The Bureau.  

About the Show

New York Times critic Dwight Garner says, “The Slate Culture Gabfest is one of the highlights of my week.” The award-winning Culturefest features Slate culture critics Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner debating the week in culture, from highbrow to pop.

All episodes

Hosts

Follow