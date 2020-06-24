The “Toppling Teddy Roosevelt” Edition
Slate Culture Gabfest on the toppling of statues, Da 5 Bloods, and Center Stage.
Episode Notes
On this week’s episode, Steve, Dana, and Julia are joined by Jamelle Bouie to talk about the toppling of statues across the country. Then, the panel talks about Spike Lee’s latest film Da 5 Bloods. Finally, they discuss Julia’s comfort-watch pick: Center Stage.
In Slate Plus, the hosts discuss the postponement of the Oscars to 2021.
Other items discussed in the show
The Slate podcast series Reconstruction, hosted by Jamelle Bouie and Rebecca Onion
This Twitter thread on the history of Mount Rushmore
“‘First Cow’ for best picture? A critic’s guide to the Oscars if movie theaters don’t reopen in 2020,” by Justin Chang in the Los Angeles Times
Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.
Outro Music: “Self Made Woman” by Katharine Appleton
Endorsements
Dana: Jamelle Bouie’s newsletter.
Julia: Waterproof UNO, the card game.
Steve: Hilary Mantel’s Wolf Hall.
The French spy thriller The Bureau.