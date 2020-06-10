The “Black Lives Matter” Edition
Slate Culture Gabfest on anti-racist reading lists, cop shows, and citizen-shot videos of police brutality.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
On this week’s episode, Steve, Dana, and Julia are joined by Lauren Michele Jackson to discuss her recent piece in Vulture, “What Is an Anti-Racist Reading List For?” Then, the panel talks about cop shows during this current moment, jumping off of a recent article in the Washington Post by Alyssa Rosenberg that argues these procedurals that tend to glorify the police should be canceled. Finally, they discuss the power of citizen-shot videos of police brutality that are widely shared on social media.
In Slate Plus, the hosts discuss the New York Times’s decision to publish an op-ed by Sen. Tom Cotton and what the fallout means for newsrooms today.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.
Outro Music: “Cheap Flights” by Dylan Sitts
Endorsements
Dana: Chapter 1 of The Devil Finds Work by James Baldwin
Julia: Season 7 of The Good Wife
Steve: The support of so many community members when Steve and his family protested outside of his nearly all-white small town’s city hall.