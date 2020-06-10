Culture Gabfest

The "Black Lives Matter" Edition

Slate Culture Gabfest on anti-racist reading lists, cop shows, and citizen-shot videos of police brutality.

On this week’s episode, Steve, Dana, and Julia are joined by Lauren Michele Jackson to discuss her recent piece in Vulture, “What Is an Anti-Racist Reading List For?” Then, the panel talks about cop shows during this current moment, jumping off of a recent article in the Washington Post by Alyssa Rosenberg that argues these procedurals that tend to glorify the police should be canceled. Finally, they discuss the power of citizen-shot videos of police brutality that are widely shared on social media.

In Slate Plus, the hosts discuss the New York Times’s decision to publish an op-ed by Sen. Tom Cotton and what the fallout means for newsrooms today.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.

Outro Music: “Cheap Flights” by Dylan Sitts

Dana: Chapter 1 of The Devil Finds Work by James Baldwin

Julia: Season 7 of The Good Wife

Steve: The support of so many community members when Steve and his family protested outside of his nearly all-white small town’s city hall.

