Culture Gabfest

The “Normal People?” Edition

Slate Culture Gabfest on Normal People, John Krasinski’s Some Good News, and In a Lonely Place.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

Episode Notes

This week on the Culture Gabfest, Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner discuss the Hulu adaption of Sally Rooney’s Normal People. Next, they talk about John Krasinski’s Some Good News. Finally, the panel dives into Dana’s comfort watch for this week: In a Lonely Place.

On the Slate Plus segment this week, the panel is joined by Jody Rosen to talk about the music and legacy of Little Richard.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.

Outro Music:  “Manhattanite” by Frook

Endorsements

Dana: Spike Lee’s short film about New York City.

Julia: The Donut Hole in La Puente, Calif., a trip inspired by reading “Drive-throughs and drive-ins were fading. Coronavirus made them a lifeline” by Carolina A. Miranda in the Los Angeles Times.

Steve: Nick Lowe performing “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love, and Understanding” as part of Rolling Stone’s “In My Room” series. Also, Nick Lowe’s “I Read A Lot.”

Plus, check out Madison Cunningham’s “Dry As Sand.”

About the Show

New York Times critic Dwight Garner says, “The Slate Culture Gabfest is one of the highlights of my week.” The award-winning Culturefest features Slate culture critics Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner debating the week in culture, from highbrow to pop.

All episodes

Hosts

Follow