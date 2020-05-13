This week on the Culture Gabfest, Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner discuss the Hulu adaption of Sally Rooney’s Normal People. Next, they talk about John Krasinski’s Some Good News. Finally, the panel dives into Dana’s comfort watch for this week: In a Lonely Place.

On the Slate Plus segment this week, the panel is joined by Jody Rosen to talk about the music and legacy of Little Richard.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.

Outro Music: “Manhattanite” by Frook

Endorsements

Dana: Spike Lee’s short film about New York City.

Julia: The Donut Hole in La Puente, Calif., a trip inspired by reading “Drive-throughs and drive-ins were fading. Coronavirus made them a lifeline” by Carolina A. Miranda in the Los Angeles Times.

Steve: Nick Lowe performing “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love, and Understanding” as part of Rolling Stone’s “In My Room” series. Also, Nick Lowe’s “I Read A Lot.”

Plus, check out Madison Cunningham’s “Dry As Sand.”