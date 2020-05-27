This week on the Culture Gabfest, Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner discuss Mindy Kaling’s new television show Never Have I Ever. Next, they talk about Twitter beefs in the time of COVID-19—from Alison Roman to Lana del Rey. Finally, the panel dives into Steve’s comfort watch for this week: Out of Sight.

On the Slate Plus segment this week, Dana and Steve try Sudoku for the first time, as inspired by this recent captivating video.

Endorsements

Dana: Anne V. Coates’s interview on Out of Sight.

Charlotte Brontë’s Villette, especially as an audiobook.

Julia: “The Miracle Sudoku” video, as discussed in our Plus segment.

“How to Make Wylie Dufresne’s Incredibly Creamy Scrambled Egg Sandwich,” by Wylie Dufresne, as told to Emma Wartzman in Bon Appétit.

Steve: “The Painting Behind the Door,” by Emily Benedek in Tablet magazine.

Singer Laura Marling’s breaking down her guitar chords on social media.