This week on the Culture Gabfest, Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner break down the Netflix miniseries Unorthodox. Next, they bring on Jesse David Fox, Vulture writer and host of Good One podcast, to talk about the state of comedy today. Finally, the panel dives into Julia’s comfort watch pick for this week: the iconic and hilarious Airplane!

On the Slate Plus segment this week, the panel discusses how their fitness routines have changed in quarantine.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.

Outro Music: “Dapper” by Gregory David

Endorsements

Dana: The livestream to celebrate Stephen Sondheim’s 90th birthday, especially when Meryl Streep, Audra McDonald, and Christine Baranski sing “Ladies Who Lunch Together,” Patti LuPone sings “Anyone Can Whistle,” and Bernadette Peters sings “No One Is Alone”

Julia: “This 81-year-old was L.A.’s most devoted museum-goer until COVID-19 shuttered cultural institutions” by Deborah Vankin in the Los Angeles Times

Steve: “Difficulties Everywhere” by Christopher Beha in Harper’s Magazine

Rewatching Schitt’s Creek