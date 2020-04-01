This week on the Culture Gabfest, Stephen Metcalf is joined by Slate senior editor Sam Adams and Slate podcast producer Daniel Schroeder discuss the wildness of Tiger King. Then, Steve teams back up with Dana Stevens and Julia Turner to talk about one of his favorite comfort watches: Paddington 2. Finally, the panel analyzes celebrity in the age of coronavirus by exploring the two recent telethons respectively hosted by Elton John and James Corden.

On the Slate Plus segment this week, the panel discusses Bob Dylan’s newest song.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.

Outro Music: “The One I Love (Belongs to Somebody Else)” by Julie London

Endorsements

Dana: The singer Julie London

Julia: Hoosker Doosker Tug of War game

Steve: “They Survived the Spanish Flu, the Depression and the Holocaust,” by Ginia Bellafante in the New York Times

“A Star in a Stoneboat,” by Robert Frost