This week on the Culture Gabfest, Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner are joined by Jen Agg to talk about the fate of the restaurant industry. Next, they bring on New York Times Magazine contributing writer Jody Rosen to discuss the passing of Adam Schlesinger. Finally, the panel dives into Julia’s favorite movie and comfort watch—Sneakers.

On the Slate Plus segment this week, the panel discusses their results to the Statistical “Which Character” Personality Quiz.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.

Outro Music: “All Kinds of Time” by Fountains of Wayne

Endorsements

Jody: The singer Bill Withers, particularly his albums Naked & Warm and ’Justments.

Jonathan Cecil’s audiobook reading of P.G. Wodehouse’s Uncle Fred in the Springtime.

Dana: Interview with Better Call Saul’s Rhea Seehorn on the Ringer podcast “The Watch.”

Julia: “Nutmeg” from A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift of All!

Steve: The songwriter Marty Donald of The Lucksmiths found here in Steve’s Spotify playlist.