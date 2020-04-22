This week on the Culture Gabfest, Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner discuss Hulu’s historical drama Mrs. America. Next, they bring on Slate music critic Carl Wilson to break down Fiona Apple’s latest album Fetch the Bolt Cutters. Finally, the panel discusses Steve’s favorite movie of all time: Local Hero.

On the Slate Plus segment this week, the panel takes on quarantine cookery.

Outro Music: “Give Me Some Answers” by The New Fools.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.

Endorsements

Dana: “The Making of Local Hero” documentary on YouTube.

Julia: What It’s Like to Be a Bird by David Allen Sibley.

Steve: A rabbit hole journey of endorsements: “Kelly,” by The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart, a song that led Steve to Beverly, a band that prompted Steve to watch their interview with Fred Armisen on YouTube, a video that Steve discovered is hosted by Tom Tom Magazine—the only magazine in the world dedicated to female drummers.