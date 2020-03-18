This week on the Culture Gabfest, Stephen Metcalf, Julia Turner, and guest host and Slate staff writer Dan Kois talk about the film Spenser Confidential, starring Mark Wahlberg on Netflix. Next, they discuss Reply All’s recent episode “The Case of the Missing Hit.” Finally, the panel is joined by Dana Stevens to lay out how they approach culture during this time of quarantine. How much do we lean into escapism?

On the Slate Plus segment this week, the panel takes on Steve’s own “missing hit” mystery.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.

Outro Music: “Lost Something in the Hills” by Sibylle Baier.

Endorsements

Dana: Colour Green by Sibylle Baier.

Dan: The “Sondheim at 90” package by the New York Times.

The album Side by Side by Sondheim.

Julia: The poem “My Heart Leaps Up” by William Wordsworth.

Steve: Always Narrating: The Making and Unmaking of Umberto Eco by Costica Bradatan in the Los Angeles Review of Books.