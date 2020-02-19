This week on the Culture Gabfest, Stephen Metcalf is joined by two guests hosts: Sam Anderson, New York Times Magazine staff writer and author of Boom Time, and Dan Kois, Slate staff writer and author of How to Be a Family. First, the panel discusses The Assistant, the indie film with heavy Harvey Weinstein overtones. Next, they dive into Hulu’s reboot of High Fidelity, starring Zoë Kravitz. Finally, the panel breaks down the work of Jenny Odell, including her book How to Do Nothing and her recent Paris Review essay “The Myth of Self-Reliance.”

On the Slate Plus segment this week, the panel discusses Dan Kois’s recent Slate story on a New Zealand fantasy masterpiece—an article that helped to catalyze the book’s publication in the U.S.

Outro Music: “Lonely World” by Moses Sumney.

Endorsements

Dan: The writing of Charles Portis, including True Grit and Norwood.

Sam: John Cage’s performance of “Water Walk” on “I’ve Got a Secret” in 1960 (as Jenny Odell recommends).

Steve: Seeing Parasite a second time.

“The Professor of Denial” by Amanda J. Crawford in The Chronicle of Higher Education.