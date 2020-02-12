This week on the Culture Gabfest, Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner break down the Oscars and Bong Joon-ho’s historic win. Next, the discuss Star Trek: Picard with Slate associate editor and Trekkie Marissa Martinelli. Finally, they dive into a recent New York Times Magazine article on the way television imagines New York City.

On the Slate Plus segment this week, the fashion of the Oscars.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.

Outro Music: Eminem Performs “Lose Yourself” at the Oscars 2020.