“Parasite Without a Host” Edition
Slate Culture Gabfest on the Oscars, Star Trek: Picard, and television’s fantasy of New York.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
This week on the Culture Gabfest, Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner break down the Oscars and Bong Joon-ho’s historic win. Next, the discuss Star Trek: Picard with Slate associate editor and Trekkie Marissa Martinelli. Finally, they dive into a recent New York Times Magazine article on the way television imagines New York City.
On the Slate Plus segment this week, the fashion of the Oscars.
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.
Outro Music: Eminem Performs “Lose Yourself” at the Oscars 2020.