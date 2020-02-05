This week on the Culture Gabfest, Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner dive into Ford v Ferrari before the Oscars this weekend. Next, they discuss Netflix’s reality show The Circle with Slate’s editorial director—and Circle-enthusiast—Laura Bennett. Finally, they analyze the controversy surrounding Jeanine Cummins’s American Dirt with Los Angeles Times staff writer Daniel Hernandez.

On the Slate Plus segment this week, the panel discusses Super Bowl ads with Slate’s Justin Peters.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.

Outro Music: “The Circle Theme (Netflix)” by Patrizio Knight.

Endorsements

Dana: “‘Jojo Rabbit’ Captures the Horror and Absurdity of our Trumpian Moment,” by Masha Gessen in The New Yorker.

Julia: The Good Wife.

Steve: Cheer (specifically, La’Darius’s brother’s face).

“The Money Behind Trump’s Money,” by David Enrich in The New York Times Magazine.