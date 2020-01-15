This week on the Culture Gabfest, Stephen Metcalf and Dana Stevens are joined by Slate’s June Thomas for a special British-themed episode. First, the group discusses the merits of 1917, Sam Mendes’ war epic that won big at the Golden Globes. Next, the panel turns to 63 Up, the last installment of Michael Apted’s documentary series Up, which has followed a group of Brits ever since they were 7. Finally, the panel takes on the news of Prince Harry and Meghan’s departure from the royal family.

On the Slate Plus segment this week, the hosts consider their own lives through the lens of the Jesuit maxim that inspired Michael Apted’s Up series: “Give me a child until he is seven and I will give you the man.”

Podcast production by Katya Kumkova. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.