“Half for Me, Half for You” Edition

Slate Culture Gabfest on Honeyland, Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time tournament, and Jia Tolentino.

New York Times critic Dwight Garner says, “The Slate Culture Gabfest is one of the highlights of my week.” The award-winning Culturefest features Slate culture critics Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner debating the week in culture, from highbrow to pop.

Episode Notes

This week on the Culture Gabfest, Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner dive into Honeyland, Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov’s Academy Award-nominated documentary that follows a beekeeper in Macedonia. Next, they chat about Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time series. Finally, Slate’s Laura Miller joins the panel to discuss Jia Tolentino’s Trick Mirror and the role—and critiques—of the modern female essayist.

On the Slate Plus segment this week, the panel discusses this year’s Oscar nominations

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.

Outro Music: The Futureheads’ cover of Kate Bush’s “Hounds of Love.”

Endorsements

Dana: Jia Tolentino’s Trick Mirror audiobook.

Julia: Jenny Odell’s How to Do Nothing

Steve: Ian Rankin’s “Inspector Rebus” book series.

