Slate Culture Gabfest on Honeyland, Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time tournament, and Jia Tolentino.
This week on the Culture Gabfest, Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner dive into Honeyland, Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov’s Academy Award-nominated documentary that follows a beekeeper in Macedonia. Next, they chat about Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time series. Finally, Slate’s Laura Miller joins the panel to discuss Jia Tolentino’s Trick Mirror and the role—and critiques—of the modern female essayist.
On the Slate Plus segment this week, the panel discusses this year’s Oscar nominations.
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.
Outro Music: The Futureheads’ cover of Kate Bush’s “Hounds of Love.”
Endorsements
Dana: Jia Tolentino’s Trick Mirror audiobook.
Julia: Jenny Odell’s How to Do Nothing.
Steve: Ian Rankin’s “Inspector Rebus” book series.
The Futureheads’ cover of Kate Bush’s “Hounds of Love.”