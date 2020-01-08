This week on the Culture Gabfest, Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner dive into Little Women, writer-director Greta Gerwig’s adaption—perhaps the best adaption yet—of Louisa May Alcott’s novel that follows the lives of the four March sisters. Next, they discuss the risky jokes, heartfelt speeches, and weird red carpet looks of this year’s Golden Globes. Finally, they chat about the Movie Club, Slate’s annual conversation among film critics led by Dana about the year in film.

On the Slate Plus segment this week, the panel spoils the ending to Little Women.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.

Outro Music: “It’s Romance” by Alexandre Desplat from the Little Women Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Endorsements

Dana: Atlantics, a Cannes Grand Prix–winning film by French-Senegalese director Mati Diop, streaming on Netflix.

Julia: A withdrawal of a previous endorsement—the book The Power of the Dog by Don Winslow—because of its sexist treatment of women.

The Marvel supervillain M.O.D.O.K.

Steve: The German-Austrian comedy-drama Toni Erdmann, directed, written, and co-produced by Maren Ade. Available for rent on Amazon Prime.