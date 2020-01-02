“Welcome to Slaht Ploos, Books, and Cats” Edition
Revisiting our favorite Slate Plus segments.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
Dana Stevens hosts a selection of a few of our favorite Slate Plus bonus segments, offering them to our regular listeners for the first time. You’ll hear Steve, Julia, and Dana talk about the new live-action Cats, discuss nonfiction with Slate’s Laura Miller, remember critic Harold Bloom, and decipher what went wrong with Jill Abramson’s Merchants of Truth.
Podcast production by Katya Kumkova. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.