Dana Stevens hosts a selection of a few of our favorite Slate Plus bonus segments, offering them to our regular listeners for the first time. You’ll hear Steve, Julia, and Dana talk about the new live-action Cats, discuss nonfiction with Slate’s Laura Miller, remember critic Harold Bloom, and decipher what went wrong with Jill Abramson’s Merchants of Truth.

Podcast production by Katya Kumkova. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.