“Welcome to Slaht Ploos, Books, and Cats” Edition

Revisiting our favorite Slate Plus segments.

New York Times critic Dwight Garner says, “The Slate Culture Gabfest is one of the highlights of my week.” The award-winning Culturefest features Slate culture critics Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner debating the week in culture, from highbrow to pop.

Episode Notes

Dana Stevens hosts a selection of a few of our favorite Slate Plus bonus segments, offering them to our regular listeners for the first time. You’ll hear Steve, Julia, and Dana talk about the new live-action Cats, discuss nonfiction with Slate’s Laura Miller, remember critic Harold Bloom, and decipher what went wrong with Jill Abramson’s Merchants of Truth.

Podcast production by Katya Kumkova. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.