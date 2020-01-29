This week on the Culture Gabfest, Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner untangle the oddity that is Jojo Rabbit, discuss whether Netflix’s sport docuseries Cheer lives up to the hype, and talk to Slate’s music critic Carl Wilson about this year’s Grammys.

On the Slate Plus segment this week, the panel discusses Kobe Bryant and the reactions to his death.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.

Outro Music: Jim Reeves’ “Welcome to My World.”

Endorsements

Dana: “Gigi Bryant Was a Great Basketball Player” by Josh Levin, Slate

Julia: “Rise of the Dancefluencer” by Makeda Easter, the LA Times

Steve: “The Myth of Self-Reliance” by Jenny Odell, the Paris Review