“Peloton Prisoner” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on TV Club, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” and the “Peloton wife.”
Episode Notes
This week on the Culture Gabfest, Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner talk with Slate’s Willa Paskin about this year’s TV Club. Next, the Gabfest talks about the drama that has followed Peloton’s holiday ad featuring “Peloton wife.” Finally, the panel brings on Slate’s Chris Molanphy to discuss how and why Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” finally hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 charts after 25 years.
On the Slate Plus segment this week, the panel sticks around with Chris Molanphy to talk about the songs of the decade.
Podcast production by Katya Kumkova. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.
Endorsements
Dana: The jazz trumpeter Clifford Brown’s album, Study in Brown.
Julia: The clapper, most ingeniously used to turn on and off a Christmas tree.
Steve: The documentary Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened, available on Netflix.