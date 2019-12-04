This week on the Culture Gabfest, Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner discuss Rian Johnson’s whodunit Knives Out. Next, the Gabfest talks with New Yorker staff writer Adam Gopnik about the life and legacy of Clive James, the Australian critic and entertainer who died this past week. Finally, Steve and Dana are joined by New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie to break down the intricate world building of the latest Watchmen adaptation, which Bouie unpacked in a recent column.

The Slate Plus segment this week dives deeper into Knives Out, with spoilers galore.

Podcast production by Katya Kumkova. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.