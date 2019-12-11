This week on the Culture Gabfest, Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner chat about the evolution of the department store window display in light of Barneys’ closing with Simon Doonan, creative ambassador of Barneys New York and author of many books, including Confessions of a Window Dresser: Tales From a Life in Fashion and most recently Drag: The Complete Story. Next, the panel dives into Marriage Story, Netflix’s emotionally painful film on divorce starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver. Finally, the panel uses a BuzzFeed News feature to springboard into a debate about how to characterize this decade.

The Slate Plus segment this week brings in Benjamin Frisch, beloved Gabfest producer, to say goodbye, talk about his upcoming projects, and join the panel’s discussion on how everyone has changed in the past 10 years.

Podcast production by Katya Kumkova. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.

Endorsements

Dana: The film The Chambermaid, directed by Lila Avilés

Julia: The film Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am, directed and produced by Timothy Greenfield-Sanders

Steve: Schitt’s Creek, and the artists the Japanese House, Boyscott, Clairo, Joji, and King Princess

Ben: Charlie Kaufman’s sound play Hope Leaves The Theater.