This week on the Culture Gabfest, Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner are chatting live from their show at the Granville Island Stage in Vancouver, British Columbia. The panel discusses Martin Scorsese’s mob drama The Irishman. Next, the hosts dive into Schitt’s Creek. Finally, they talk about targeted advertising in the age of surveillance.

The Slate Plus segment this week features a Q&A with Vancouver audience members.

Endorsements

Dana: K.D. Lang’s music, particularly the James Bond theme song.

Julia: Don Winslow’s book The Power of the Dog.

Steve: G.A. Cohen’s essay “Incentives, Inequality, and Community,” and the Lucksmiths’ song “Camera-Shy.”

Podcast production by Benjamin Frisch and Phil Surkis. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.