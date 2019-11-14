Culture Gabfest

“Live from Los Feliz” Edition

Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Parasite, the pursuit of happiness, and Dickinson.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

New York Times critic Dwight Garner says, “The Slate Culture Gabfest is one of the highlights of my week.” The award-winning Culturefest features Slate culture critics Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner debating the week in culture, from highbrow to pop.

All episodes

Hosts

Episode Notes

This week on the Culture Gabfest, Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner are chatting from their live show in Los Angeles. The panel discusses Parasite with L.A. Times film critic Justin Chang. Next, they talk about a recent Aeon essay on the competitive pursuit of happiness. Finally, they are joined by Alena Smith, the creator of Apple TV+’s new series Dickinson.

The Slate Plus segment this week features a Q&A with L.A. audience members.

Podcast production by Benjamin Frisch. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.