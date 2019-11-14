This week on the Culture Gabfest, Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner are chatting from their live show in Los Angeles. The panel discusses Parasite with L.A. Times film critic Justin Chang. Next, they talk about a recent Aeon essay on the competitive pursuit of happiness. Finally, they are joined by Alena Smith, the creator of Apple TV+’s new series Dickinson.

The Slate Plus segment this week features a Q&A with L.A. audience members.

Podcast production by Benjamin Frisch. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.