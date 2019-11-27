Culture Gabfest

“Posh Veg” Edition

Slate’s Culture Gabfest on the British reality show Gogglebox, Bon Appétit’s Gourmet Makes video series, and the 50 best nonfiction books.



Hosts

Episode Notes

This week on the Culture Gabfest, Stephen Metcalf and Julia Turner are joined by a rotating cast of guests. First, the pair chat with Slate Editor-in-Chief Jared Hohlt about Gogglebox, the hilarious and textured British reality show that films people’s reactions as they watch television. Next, Steve and Julia talk with The Sporkful’s Dan Pashman about Bon Appétit’s blockbuster videos series, especially Claire Saffitz’s artisanal take on junk food in “Gourmet Makes.” Finally, Slate books and culture columnist Laura Miller comes on to talk about her recent Slate cover story on the 50 best nonfiction books of the past 25 years.

The Slate Plus segment this week features Steve and Julia continuing the conversation with Laura about transformative nonfiction, including some of their must-reads.

Endorsements

Julia: the song “I’m Good” by Wafia.

Steve: Mirchi, an Indian restaurant in Vancouver; the album 1984–1989 by Lloyd Cole and the Commotions; and the Poetry Foundations Poem Talk podcast.

Podcast production by Benjamin Frisch and Katya Kumkova. Production assistance by Rachael Allen. 