This week on the Culture Gabfest, Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner discuss Dolemite Is My Name, the biopic of performer Rudy Ray Moore starring Eddie Murphy. Next, they chat about Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell in Apple TV+’s flagship series, The Morning Show. Finally, they check in with Slate’s politics editor and Deadspin alum Tom Scocca about the demise of the popular sports blog.

On Slate Plus, tune in to even more of the hosts’ conversation with Slate’s Tom Scocca about the rise and fall of Deadspin.

Endorsements

Dana: Martin Scorsese’s New York Times op-ed, “I Said Marvel Movies Aren’t Cinema. Let Me Explain.”

Julia: The new Los Angeles Times podcast This Is California: The Battle of 187.

Steve: Angel Olsen’s new album, All Mirrors, and Anne Enright’s essay for the London Review of Books, “Diary.”

Outro is “All Mirrors,” by Angel Olsen.

Podcast production by Benjamin Frisch. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.