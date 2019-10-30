This week on the Culture Gabfest, Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner discuss the classic horror movie Rosemary’s Baby in light of Halloween. Next, they chat about Amazon Prime’s new series Modern Love, an adaptation of the popular New York Times personal-essay column. Finally, they check in with Los Angeles Times staff writer Randall Roberts about Morrissey and the former Smiths frontman’s far-right politics.

On Slate Plus, the hosts discuss Martin Scorsese and other filmmakers’ recent comments on the quality of Marvel movies.

Endorsements

Dana: The costume design of Rosemary’s Baby, as discussed on the blog Clothes on Film.

Julia: “Welcome to Hillstone, America’s Favorite Restaurant,” by Andrew Knowlton, and the Hillstone Restaurant Group.

Steve: Andy Wood’s YouTube video “How to Write a Morrissey Song (‘Sing the Third’).”

Kristi Coulter’s Paris Review essay, “The Sad Boys of Sadcore.”

Outro is “Mr. Somewhere (‘FD’ acoustic session),” by the Apartments.

Podcast production by Benjamin Frisch. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.