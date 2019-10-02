This week on the Culture Gabfest, Stephen Metcalf and Dana Stevens are joined by a rotating third chair. First, Slate’s Sam Adams joins to discuss the new Judy Garland biopic starring Renée Zellweger. Zellweger has been lauded for her performance, but does the rest of the movie rise to her heights? Then, Slate’s Inkoo Kang joins to discuss Netflix’s traumatic proceedural Unbelievable, and whether it’s effective entertainment to sit with trauma over eight grueling episodes. Finally, friend of the show Simon Doonan joins the panel to discuss his new book, Drag: The Complete Story, about the history and contemporary state of drag. In Slate Plus, more from that conversation with Doonan.

Endorsements:

Dana endorses the Judy Garland miniseries Life with Judy Garland: Me & My Shadows and the book Get Happy: The Life of Judy Garland by Gerald Clarke.

Benjamin endorses the podcast Welcome to LA and the Museum of Jurassic Technology.

Steve recommends the podcast The Shrink Next Door and the album Judy at Carnegie Hall.

Outro: Judy Garland’s “Come Rain or Come Shine” at Carnegie Hall

Podcast production by Benjamin Frisch.