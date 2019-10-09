Culture Gabfest

“Your Boundary Is My Trigger” Edition

Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Joker, Transparent’s musical finale, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

New York Times critic Dwight Garner says, “The Slate Culture Gabfest is one of the highlights of my week.” The award-winning Culturefest features Slate culture critics Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner debating the week in culture, from highbrow to pop.

All episodes

Hosts

Episode Notes

On Slate Plus, the hosts spoil the ending of Joker.

This week on the Culture Gabfest, Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner discuss the new film Joker. What should we make of Joaquin Phoenix’s performance, and is the film’s nontraditional approach to the supervillain origin story genius, hackery, or a mix of the two? Next, they discuss the musical finale of Jill Soloway’s Transparent in the context of such a groundbreaking series. Finally, the hosts are joined by New York Times’ critic at large Wesley Morris to discuss his essay “I Love Gwyneth Paltrow. There. I Said It,” and Paltrow’s legacy as both an actor and a cultural figure.

Endorsements

Dana: She Said by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey

Julia: Normani’s “Motivation

Steve: “Scavenger of Eternal Truths” by Thomas Meaney and “Malfunctioning Sex Robot” by Patricia Lockwood

Outro is “Motivation” by Normani.

Podcast production by Benjamin Frisch.