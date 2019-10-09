On Slate Plus, the hosts spoil the ending of Joker.

This week on the Culture Gabfest, Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner discuss the new film Joker. What should we make of Joaquin Phoenix’s performance, and is the film’s nontraditional approach to the supervillain origin story genius, hackery, or a mix of the two? Next, they discuss the musical finale of Jill Soloway’s Transparent in the context of such a groundbreaking series. Finally, the hosts are joined by New York Times’ critic at large Wesley Morris to discuss his essay “I Love Gwyneth Paltrow. There. I Said It,” and Paltrow’s legacy as both an actor and a cultural figure.

Endorsements

Dana: She Said by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey

Julia: Normani’s “Motivation”

Steve: “Scavenger of Eternal Truths” by Thomas Meaney and “Malfunctioning Sex Robot” by Patricia Lockwood

Outro is “Motivation” by Normani.

Podcast production by Benjamin Frisch.