This week on the Culture Gabfest, Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner discuss WNYC Studios’ new podcast Dolly Parton’s America, a nine-part series on the iconic singer, hosted by Radiolab’s Jad Abumrad. Next, they chat with Slate’s June Thomas about Pedro Almodóvar’s latest film Pain and Glory, an autobiographical drama starring Antonio Banderas. Finally, they check in with Slate’s Dan Kois about his recent cover story on Lauren Gunderson, the most popular playwright in America, who only recently made her New York debut.

On Slate Plus, the hosts take on the ultimate debate: cats versus dogs.

Endorsements

Dana: Lincoln in the Bardo, by George Saunders

Julia: Catch and Kill, by Ronan Farrow, and She Said, by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey

Steve: Life and Death on the New York Dance Floor, 1980-1983, by Tim Lawrence

