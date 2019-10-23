“Voice Like a Jangly Bell” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Pain and Glory, Dolly Parton’s America, and playwright Lauren Gunderson.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
This week on the Culture Gabfest, Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner discuss WNYC Studios’ new podcast Dolly Parton’s America, a nine-part series on the iconic singer, hosted by Radiolab’s Jad Abumrad. Next, they chat with Slate’s June Thomas about Pedro Almodóvar’s latest film Pain and Glory, an autobiographical drama starring Antonio Banderas. Finally, they check in with Slate’s Dan Kois about his recent cover story on Lauren Gunderson, the most popular playwright in America, who only recently made her New York debut.
On Slate Plus, the hosts take on the ultimate debate: cats versus dogs.
Endorsements
Dana: Lincoln in the Bardo, by George Saunders
Julia: Catch and Kill, by Ronan Farrow, and She Said, by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey
Steve: Life and Death on the New York Dance Floor, 1980-1983, by Tim Lawrence
Outro is “Santa Monica Dreaming,” by Forever Sunset
Podcast production by Benjamin Frisch. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.