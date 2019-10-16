Culture Gabfest

The “Claggy Sponge” Edition

Slate’s Culture Gabfest on El Camino, The Great British Baking Show, and the streaming wars.

New York Times critic Dwight Garner says, “The Slate Culture Gabfest is one of the highlights of my week.” The award-winning Culturefest features Slate culture critics Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner debating the week in culture, from highbrow to pop.

Episode Notes

This week on the Culture Gabfest, Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner discuss El Camino, the film follow-up to Breaking Bad, starring Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman, and ask whether Breaking Bad really needed closure. Then, The Great British Baking Show has gone through changes in its decadelong run on British television and now on Netflix. Do the new hosts and increasingly baroque bakes enhance the show or crumble away some of its original nostalgic charm? Finally, the panel discusses the Los Angeles Times package on the streaming wars among Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Disney, NBC, and others, and whether the rise of so many streaming services means the end of peak streaming TV as we know it.

Endorsements:

Dana endorses the Guardian’s “Country Diary

Julia endorses the comic book series Super Dinosaur, by Robert Kirkman and Jason Howard

Steve recommends the Chicago Tribune crossword puzzle, and The Notebooks of Malte Laurids Brigge, by Rainer Maria Rilke

Outro is “No Pockets” by Yellowbase

Podcast production by Benjamin Frisch.