This week, Stephen, Julia, and Dana break down the oedipal space epic Ad Astra. Then, they weigh in on HGTV’s new show A Very Brady Renovation and its crucial mission to re-create the iconic Brady house. Finally, they discuss George Packer’s piece in the Atlantic about New York schools and meritocracy, “When the Culture War Comes for the Kids.”

In Slate Plus, they discuss the highs and lows of this year’s Emmys.

Endorsements:

Dana endorses Carolina Miranda’s piece on the Brady Bunch house and Brad Pitt interviewing NASA astronaut Nick Hague.

Julia endorses the Mrs. Piggle-Wiggle books.

Stephen endorses Ron Sexsmith and “Luscious” by the Spinanes.

Outro music is Ron Sexsmith and Elvis Costello singing Costello’s “Every Day I Write the Book.”

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli, research assistance by Cleo Levin.