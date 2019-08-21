Culture Gabfest “Where’d You Go, Jar Jar Binks?” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Where’d You Go, Bernadette, A Black Lady Sketch Show, and Slate’s list of the 25 most important characters of the past 25 years.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
On Slate Plus, the hosts choose their personal additions to the Most Important Character pantheon.
On this special “bizarro” episode of the Culture Gabfest, producer Benjamin Frisch assembles with June Thomas and Rachelle Hampton to discuss Richard Linklater’s new movie Where’d You Go, Bernadette, starring Cate Blanchett as a woman having a low-grade breakdown ahead of a family trip to Antarctica. Then, the hosts turn to A Black Lady Sketch Show, a riveting new comedy series on HBO, to talk about why it feels so unprecedented. Finally, culture editor Forrest Wickman joins the show to explain the thinking behind Slate’s list of The 25 Most Important Characters of the Past 25 Years and why Jar Jar Binks deserves a spot.
Endorsements
Rachelle: The House Bunny and Normani’s “Motivation”
June: Nichole Perkins’ book of poetry Lilith but Dark
Benjamin: Seeberg1000 online radio station and Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker’s modern dance video set to Steve Reich’s “Violin Phase”
Outro: “Motivation” by Normani
This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Research assistance by Cleo Levin.
Feel free to email us at culturefest@slate.com. Follow all of Slate’s culture coverage by signing up for our newsletter.