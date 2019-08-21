Culture Gabfest

Culture Gabfest “Where’d You Go, Jar Jar Binks?” Edition

Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Where’d You Go, Bernadette, A Black Lady Sketch Show, and Slate’s list of the 25 most important characters of the past 25 years.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

New York Times critic Dwight Garner says, "The Slate Culture Gabfest is one of the highlights of my week." The award-winning Culturefest features Slate culture critics Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner debating the week in culture, from highbrow to pop.

Episode Notes

On Slate Plus, the hosts choose their personal additions to the Most Important Character pantheon.

On this special “bizarro” episode of the Culture Gabfest, producer Benjamin Frisch assembles with June Thomas and Rachelle Hampton to discuss Richard Linklater’s new movie Where’d You Go, Bernadette, starring Cate Blanchett as a woman having a low-grade breakdown ahead of a family trip to Antarctica. Then, the hosts turn to A Black Lady Sketch Show, a riveting new comedy series on HBO, to talk about why it feels so unprecedented. Finally, culture editor Forrest Wickman joins the show to explain the thinking behind Slate’s list of The 25 Most Important Characters of the Past 25 Years and why Jar Jar Binks deserves a spot.

Endorsements

Rachelle: The House Bunny and Normani’s “Motivation

June: Nichole Perkins’ book of poetry Lilith but Dark

Benjamin: Seeberg1000 online radio station and Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker’s modern dance video set to Steve Reich’s “Violin Phase”

Outro: “Motivation” by Normani

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Research assistance by Cleo Levin.

Feel free to email us at culturefest@slate.com. Follow all of Slate’s culture coverage by signing up for our newsletter.