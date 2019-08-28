Culture Gabfest “Will You Be There for Me?” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Blinded by the Light, Lodge 49, and Friends’ 25th anniversary.
Episode Notes
This week, Stephen Metcalf and Julia Turner are joined by guest host and pop culture aficionado Isaac Butler to discuss the new cinematic ode to the Boss, Blinded by the Light. Then they dive into why they love the wacky, unique vibes of AMC’s Lodge 49. And finally, they discuss the 25-year-old phenomenon that is Friends and why the show’s popularity doesn’t seem to be waning anytime soon.
And in Slate Plus, the subtle art of the ice-cream order.
Links:
Blinded by the Light
Lodge 49
“Why Lodge 49 Is the Only TV Show I Really Care About” by Laura Miller
“Twenty Years After Its Debut, the Greatness of Friends Is Clearer Than Ever” by Willa Paskin
Endorsements:
Isaac endorses the narrative game Telling Lies.
Julia endorses Metropolis II at LACMA and the La Brea Tar Pits.
Stephan endorses the obscure pizza place Pizza on Earth and “My Wood” by E.M. Forster.
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli. Research assistance by Cleo Levin.
Correction, Aug. 28, 2019: This show page originally misstated that the outro music for the episode is “Motivation” by Normani. The outro music is the Culture Gabfest theme.