This week, Stephen Metcalf and Julia Turner are joined by guest host and pop culture aficionado Isaac Butler to discuss the new cinematic ode to the Boss, Blinded by the Light. Then they dive into why they love the wacky, unique vibes of AMC’s Lodge 49. And finally, they discuss the 25-year-old phenomenon that is Friends and why the show’s popularity doesn’t seem to be waning anytime soon.

And in Slate Plus, the subtle art of the ice-cream order.

Links:

Blinded by the Light

﻿Lodge 49

﻿“Why Lodge 49 Is the Only TV Show I Really Care About” by Laura Miller

“Twenty Years After Its Debut, the Greatness of Friends Is Clearer Than Ever” by Willa Paskin

Endorsements:

Isaac endorses the narrative game Telling Lies.

Julia endorses Metropolis II at LACMA and the La Brea Tar Pits.

Stephan endorses the obscure pizza place Pizza on Earth and “My Wood” by E.M. Forster.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli. Research assistance by Cleo Levin.

Feel free to email us at culturefest@slate.com. Follow all of Slate’s culture coverage by signing up for our newsletter.