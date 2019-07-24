On Slate Plus, the hosts discuss the Cats trailer.

This week, Dana, Steve, and Julia are joined by Aisha Harris to discuss the new photorealistic remake of The Lion King. What does the revamped version reveal about the original, and how concerned should we be by the technology Disney used to create it? Next, they explore TikTok, a social media app that’s become one of the most popular in the world—but is still virtually unknown to most adults. With the help of Slate’s own Daniel Schroeder, the gabbers consider how it compares to predecessors like Vine, the unique format that puts clips in conversation with each other, and the algorithmic and human elements responsible for its astonishing success. Finally, they debate the merits of The Loudest Voice, Showtime’s new miniseries about Fox News founder Roger Ailes. What’s the utility of this kind of rendering of recent history, and what gets left out in the process?

Endorsements

Dana: “What the Last Nuremberg Prosecutor Alive Wants the World to Know” by Lesley Stahl on 60 Minutes

Julia: The Gutenberg Bible at the Huntington in Pasadena and seeing Paul McCartney in concert

Steve: “Not Enough Delilahs” by Andrew O’Hagan in the London Review of Books

