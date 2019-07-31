On Slate Plus, the hosts discuss the end of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in full spoiler-y detail.

This week, Dana, Steve, and Julia discuss Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino’s surprisingly tender take on Golden Age Los Angeles and the Manson family murders. It’s clear that he’s reckoning with the effects of violence and the limitations of his craft—but is that enough to absolve him of the inevitable gore? Next, the critics take on The Great Hack, a new documentary about the Cambridge Analytica scandal, debating whether it sacrifices clarity on real, urgent issues in the name of sloppy sensationalism. Finally, they unpack Molly Fischer’s viral longread in the Cut, “What Happens When Lyme Disease Becomes an Identity?”

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

• Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

• “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Feels Like the Culmination of Tarantino’s Obsessions” by Dana Stevens in Slate

• Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction

• “Sharon Tate’s Sister Loved Margot Robbie in Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” by Julie Miller in Vanity Fair

• Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer’s The Great Hack

• Fyre Fraud

• “The Great Hack Misses the Big Picture” by Janus Rose in Vice

• “Ted Cruz Thinks He Knows Why You’re Reading This Article” by Scott Detrow in NPR

• “What Happens When Lyme Disease Becomes an Identity?” by Molly Fischer in the Cut

• “The Science Isn’t Settled on Chronic Lyme” by Maya Dusenbery and Julie Rehmeyer in Slate

Endorsements

Dana: Tamara Kotevska’s Honeyland

Julia: Gooseneck barnacles

Steve: The band His Name Is Alive and this recipe for dark chocolate avocado truffles

Outro: “Caracal” by Leah Ryder

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our production assistant is Alex Barasch.

Feel free to email us at culturefest@slate.com. Follow all of Slate’s culture coverage by signing up for our newsletter.