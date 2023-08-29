Dirty Work
Talking about unexpected confessions, and clingy sisters with guest Vani Gupta.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Vani Gupta, a speech language pathologist in Sydney, Australia.
Lavery and Gupta offer advice to someone who upset their husband after revealing that her former therapist and her used to flirt in therapy. Plus, an update on the letter “Clingy Sister Syndrome”, which appeared in our September 13th, 2022 episode.
Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com
If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get an ad-free experience across the network and exclusive content on many shows—you’ll also be supporting the work we do here on Big Mood, Little Mood. Sign up now at Slate.com/MoodPlus to help support our work
Production by Phil Surkis