Talking about unexpected confessions, and clingy sisters with guest Vani Gupta.

Danny Lavery welcomes Vani Gupta, a speech language pathologist in Sydney, Australia.

Lavery and Gupta offer advice to someone who upset their husband after revealing that her former therapist and her used to flirt in therapy. Plus, an update on the letter “Clingy Sister Syndrome”, which appeared in our September 13th, 2022 episode.

Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

Submit your questions to Danny about manners, morals, and more here.

