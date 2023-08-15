Mothers of the Bride
Talking about the appeal of eloping, and Tik Tok teetotaling with guest Kristina Gaddy.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Kristina Gaddy, the author of Well of Souls: Uncovering the Banjo’s Hidden History and Flowers in the Gutter: The True Story of the Edelweiss Pirates, Teenagers Who Resisted the Nazis.
Lavery and Gaddy offer advice to a bride who’s adoptive mom is upset that her biological mom was invited to her wedding. Another letter writer is wondering how to talk to his fiancė about the unscientific nature of social media. Plus, banjo origin stories with a cameo from Slate’s own Ben Richmond!
Email: mood@slate.com
Production by Phil Surkis