Big Mood Little Mood

Mothers of the Bride

Talking about the appeal of eloping, and Tik Tok teetotaling with guest Kristina Gaddy.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Kristina Gaddy, the author of Well of Souls: Uncovering the Banjo’s Hidden History and Flowers in the Gutter: The True Story of the Edelweiss Pirates, Teenagers Who Resisted the Nazis. 

Lavery and Gaddy offer advice to a bride who’s adoptive mom is upset that her biological mom was invited to her wedding. Another letter writer is wondering how to talk to his fiancė about the unscientific nature of social media. Plus, banjo origin stories with a cameo from Slate’s own Ben Richmond!

Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

Submit your questions to Danny about manners, morals, and more here.

