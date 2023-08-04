Big Mood Little Mood

Grandma McGruff

Talking about grandmas and pepper spray with guest Chelsey Weber-Smith.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Chelsey Weber-Smith, the host of American Hysteria, a podcast that explores how fantastical thinking has shaped our culture.

Lavery and Weber-Smith offer advice to someone who wants to convince her grandmother that city living is relatively safe.

Email: mood@slate.com

Production by Phil Surkis

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

