Big Mood Little Mood

Parental Therapy

Talking about desperate moms, seasonal partners, and punk square dancing with guest Chelsey Weber-Smith.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Chelsey Weber-Smith, the host of American Hysteria, a podcast that explores how fantastical thinking has shaped our culture.

Lavery and Weber-Smith offer advice to a daughter who is trying to hang on to her relationship with her also-fighting parents. Another letter writer is noticing that their partner’s low self-esteem is impacting their relationship. Plus, an update from the letter writer “Lost in Transition.”

Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com

Production by Phil Surkis

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

Submit your questions to Danny about manners, morals, and more here.

