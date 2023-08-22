Big Mood Little Mood

Out of Body Experience

Talking about connecting to your body, and partners who don’t pay with Daniel Lavery.

Advertisement

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery offers advice to someone who wants to connect to their body as actually part of themself. Another letter writer is troubled that their partner’s partner never pays for anything. Plus, a listener comments about ways to advocate for foster youth.

Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com

If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get an ad-free experience across the network and exclusive content on many shows—you’ll also be supporting the work we do here on Big Mood, Little Mood. Sign up now at Slate.com/MoodPlus to help support our work

Production by Phil Surkis

Advertisement

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

Submit your questions to Danny about manners, morals, and more here.

All episodes

Host