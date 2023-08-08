University of YouTube
Talking about click-bait essays, and the consequences of boundaries with guest Dr. Ida Santana
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Dr. Ida Santana, an addiction medicine physician and a writer. She’s on Substack @idasantana where she publishes Osage Orange, Dispatches from the Prairieland.
Lavery and Santana offer advice to an educator dealing with transphobia at their school. Another letter is burnt out from supporting their friend, but is afraid to stop. Plus, a listener comment for the episode, “Is She Really Going Out with Her?”
Production by Phil Surkis