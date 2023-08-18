Big Mood Little Mood

Sister On Self-Destruct

Talking about the family disease with guest Kristina Gaddy.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Kristina Gaddy, the author of Well of Souls: Uncovering the Banjo’s Hidden History and Flowers in the Gutter: The True Story of the Edelweiss Pirates, Teenagers Who Resisted the Nazis. 

Lavery and Gaddy offer advice to someone who is concerned that her sister’s drinking is destroying her family.

Production by Phil Surkis

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

