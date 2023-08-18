Sister On Self-Destruct
Talking about the family disease with guest Kristina Gaddy.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Kristina Gaddy, the author of Well of Souls: Uncovering the Banjo’s Hidden History and Flowers in the Gutter: The True Story of the Edelweiss Pirates, Teenagers Who Resisted the Nazis.
Lavery and Gaddy offer advice to someone who is concerned that her sister’s drinking is destroying her family.
Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com
Production by Phil Surkis